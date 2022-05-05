UrduPoint.com

Murad Orders Preparation Of Investment Policy To Attract Investment

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2022 | 07:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the provincial investment department to prepare investment policy so that investment in different sectors and economic zones could be invited.

"We have vast investment opportunities in different sectors in the province, but we have to open them with the best policy." This he said on Thursday while presiding over a meeting here at CM House on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by CM Special Assistant on Investment Syed Qasim Naveed, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, Special Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Additional Secretary Finance Asad Zamin and others.

The chief minister directed the Investment department to prepare an investment-friendly investment policy. "We have special economic zones at Khairpur, Dhabeji and now Education city's all issues have been addressed and are ready to launch," he said.

Shah directed the chief secretary to chair a meeting on Education City located on the Link Road, Karachi and resolve all its remaining issues so that it could be launched properly.

"we will invite the best educational institutions of the world to invest in the education sector in the city," he said.

The chief minister was given a detailed briefing on Khairpur Economic Zone which was ready for investment. 'Shah said that the Khairpur Zone was located on the main National Highway and had all the necessary facilities and opportunities to attract investment," he said.

Shah said that the Special Economic Zone Dhabeji is one of the best zones in the region with its best location near Karachi and seaport. "We have to launch its detailed plan and policy so that Investment pledges could be attracted along with its development," he said.

Murad Ali Shah directed the investment department to prepare a detailed list of the projects such as desalination, waste to energy power plant, water treatment and tap water distribution system for Karachi so that investment could be invited.

The chief minister also issued directives for exploring investment in value addition for mangoes, guava, and vegetables so that they could be exported.

