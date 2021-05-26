Murad Raas announces total digitalization of Punjab education system by end 2021

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas Wednesday announced that provincial government was taking all practical measures to digitalis education system till end of 2021 and a new system would be introduced to replace the traditional way of academies for students of grade 9 to 12

The new education policies of Punjab government would not only improve the quality of education but also provide equal opportunities to all students, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the new education system would become a role model for other cities of the country.

He said his team was striving hard for continuous improvement of the educational system where students will act as contributors in uplifting the nation's economic growth.

He said every information related to school kids, facilities and teacher's information regarding their promotions or ACR would be available through one click which would further bring transparency in education system.

Murad Rass said school councils are involving to engage with the local community to send their kids to schools who either dropped out during the recent closures or the already out-of-school children (OOSC) across the province.

He said for the first time in Punjab, more than 27,000 Public Schools are being Upgraded-Primary to Elementary and Elementary to Secondary, this would retain 4,000,000 (Million) children in schools that dropout due to access issue.

He said the target of over 0.9 million (9 lacs) drop out school children kids would bring back to school soon, adding, enrollment drive would continue throughout the year.

Replying a query about teachers' vaccination, he announced that students and teachers' life protection is the topmost priority of the government and from coming Friday the vaccination drive for teachers would start in whole Punjab on district levels.

Vaccination centers would be established in various district level education schools, he said, adding, initially this drive would start from Lahore city.

Talking about Budget 2021-22, he said Punjab education ministry had presented its all requirement budget proposals which hopefully be approved as we have not put any extra burden and demanded just our requirement funds .