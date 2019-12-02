UrduPoint.com
Murad Raas Calls On Chief Minister Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:34 PM

Murad Raas calls on Chief Minister Punjab

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here on Monday.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister regretted that education sector was not given importance during the last seven decades, adding new generation would be given a secure future through educational investment.

He said Primary level education would be imparted in urdu language through 'the new deal', adding far-reaching educational reforms were being introduced through this policy.

"The government is giving full attention to plug in educational drawbacks.

Insaf Afternoon school programme is an innovative scheme to educate out-of-school children," he added.

He said 100 more schools were being established for such children, adding Insaf Afternoon School programme would prove harbinger of real change.

"Every possible effort would be made for the promotion of education as educating children is the responsibility of the government. The revolutionary steps taken in education sector will lay the foundation of a new Pakistan. Meanwhile, the educational syllabus is being synchronized with the new requirements," he added.

