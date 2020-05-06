Murad Raas says no decision yet to open schools in June

(@fidahassanain)

The Education Minister says they are deliberating that what they should do in this testing time, saying that safety of the children and teacher is the first priority of his government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2020) Punjab education Minister Murad Raas rejected the rumors that the schools would be opened on 1st June, saying that safety of children and teachers was their first priority.

He said he would make announcement regarding opening of schools in the upcoming month. He wrote: “Let it be very CLEAR for all concerned.

No decision has been made regarding opening of schools on June 1st, 2020. Discussions are underway. Lives of our Children & Honourable Teachers is priority number one. Everything else can wait. Unless you hear from me, rest is FAKE NEWS!,”.

Earlier, rumors went viral on social media that Punjab government was going to open schools from June 1st despite the clear threat of Coronavirus.