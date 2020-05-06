UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murad Raas Says No Decision Yet To Open Schools In June

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 03:23 PM

Murad Raas says no decision yet to open schools in June

The Education Minister says they are deliberating that what they should do in this testing time, saying that safety of the children and teacher is the first priority of his government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2020) Punjab education Minister Murad Raas rejected the rumors that the schools would be opened on 1st June, saying that safety of children and teachers was their first priority.

He said he would make announcement regarding opening of schools in the upcoming month. He wrote: “Let it be very CLEAR for all concerned.

No decision has been made regarding opening of schools on June 1st, 2020. Discussions are underway. Lives of our Children & Honourable Teachers is priority number one. Everything else can wait. Unless you hear from me, rest is FAKE NEWS!,”.

Earlier, rumors went viral on social media that Punjab government was going to open schools from June 1st despite the clear threat of Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Social Media June 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM asks world community to take action against Ind ..

32 minutes ago

Federal govt allocates Rs 30 billion to support ba ..

60 minutes ago

European Commission Expects China's GDP Growth to ..

58 minutes ago

Dir delegation demands relaxation in SOPs for Eid ..

58 minutes ago

Czech study shows very low COVID-19 incidence in p ..

1 hour ago

Mentally disturb man ends life

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.