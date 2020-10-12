UrduPoint.com
Murad Raas Urges Private School Administrations, Parents To Ensure Implementation Of COVID SOPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 11:20 AM

Murad Raas urges private school administrations, parents to ensure implementation of COVID SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab education Minister Dr Murad Raas Monday called upon the private school administration and parents to ensure maximum compliance with preventive measures and the official standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Talking to a private news channel, he urged parents to make their children understand the importance of SOPs and help them follow preventive guidelines against the disease.

Zero-tolerance policy was adopted for students and school administrations who do not follow the recommendations of cloth masks, hand washing and physical distancing, he said, adding, all other social SOPs pertaining to handshakes and individual prayers should be strictly observed in order to avoid the spread of infection. Replying to a question, he made it clear, there would be no winter vacation in schools of the province this year as there has already been great academic loss due to the coronavirus pandemic but the final decision would come after the latest situation of Covid-19.

He said there is a fear onset of winter could result in 2nd wave so i will appeal everyone to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike.

All schools must ensure masks are worn," he added.

He said Punjab government was arranging random testing of students and teachers for coronavirus after the reopening of educational institutions and almost 77,000 random tests were conducted where 76,000 were resulted negative.

He said the students, teachers and other staff members of educational institutions, whose relatives were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last few months, would undergo testing compulsorily.

Responding to another question, he also disclosed that Punjab government has planned to introduce a new system where local teachers would be hired in rural areas of the schools to fulfill the need of qualified teachers so this project would start soon in Punjab.

