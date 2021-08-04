UrduPoint.com

Murad Rass Blames PPP, PML-N For Ruining Education System

Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas Wednesday said that incumbent government was revamping the education system which was ruined by corrupt past rulers including PML-N and PPP

He said that the provincial government has taken number of revolutionary steps which automatically defeat the narrative of past government.

Talking to a private news channel, Murad Rass said that 'mafias' were the biggest hurdle in the way of transforming education system in line with the golden principles of Riyasat-e-Madina.

He informed that private mafia, running educational institutes, was under great influence by the past rulers and involved in corrupt practices.

Education Minister declared the introduction of a unified curriculum across Punjab in all educational institutions as a "revolutionary step", adding, the government had taken several initiatives with the consultation of all stakeholders which was necessary.

Replying to a query, Murad Raas clarified that million of textbook on single national curriculum (SNC) are available in the market.

"There is no shortage of books but private mafias with the help of publishers are making hue and cry just for their personal interests," he said.

He said a uniform national curriculum was the best decision undertaken by PTI-led government.

Minister said that private sector as well as public school teachers would get online training for SNC book syllabus which would help them to promote a fair and equal quality education in Punjab.

