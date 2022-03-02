Murad release Rs5.6bn to procure 1.4MMT of wheat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved immediate release of Rs5.6 billion to start procurement of 1.4 million metric tons of wheat for which distribution of bardana has been started in three division, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad where early crop is being harvested.

He took this decision on Wednesday while presiding over a meeting to review progress of wheat procurement target for year 2021-22. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtyaz Shah, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Food Raja Khurram Shahzad, Secretary and Secretary Agriculture and other concerned officers.

Secretary food briefing the chief minister said that the government has fixed a procurement target at 1.4 MMT at a support price of Rs2,200 per 40 kg.

The CM was told that as per target, 341,110 MT would be procured from Sukkur Division, 379,230 Shaheed Benazirabad, 380,270 MT Larkano, 58240 MT Mirpurkhas and 241,150 MT Hyderabad where 167 procurement centers have been established.

The food department has started distributing bardana for procurement of 100,000 tons of wheat from Sanghar, 58,240 tons from Mirpurkhas Division and 241,150 tons of wheat from Hyderabad division.

Secretary Food said that his department needed Rs5.6 billion urgently so that payment to the growers could be made. At this the chief minister directed Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro to issue advice for the release of Rs5.6 billion by this evening. He also directed secretary food to set up ATMs for the growers to enable them to encash the payment of their crops then and there.