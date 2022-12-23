UrduPoint.com

Murad Reviews Arrangements For Benazir's 15th Martyrdom Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Murad reviews arrangements for Benazir's 15th martyrdom anniversary

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday presided over a high level meeting of Bhutto Mazar Committee, and the divisional and district administration here at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, in order to review arrangements regarding the 15th martyrdom anniversary of former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, which will be observed on December 27.

President of Pakistan Peoples Party, Sindh Chapter, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Advisor to the CM Sindh Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Murtaza Wahab, Political Secretary to Chairman PPP Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, Klhair Muhammad Shaikh, Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari, DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Larkana and SSP Larkana also attended the meeting.

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro highlighted the arrangements being made by the party leaders and workers on the occasion. He said that security, traffic, cleanliness, roads, washrooms, parking arrangements should be improved, so that the people coming to attend the anniversary would have a better experience.

Commissioner Larkana Division, DIG Police Larkana, Deputy Commissioner Larkana and SSP Larkana briefed the meeting regarding the security arrangements in detail.

The commissioner told the meeting that the police department had been directed to prepare a comprehensive security plan on the occasion of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary, to be observed at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto. "Control rooms will be established at DC Office Larkana, SSP Office Larkana and at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to monitor the all activities", he said.

He further said that close circuit cameras, walk through gates and other security relating equipments would be installed at entry and exit points Garhi Khuda Bux, and other roads and routes leading to the mausoleum.

Snap dogs would be used for the security purpose to avoid any untoward situation.

Deputy Commissioner, Larkana, Tariq Manzoor Chandio said that the arrangements had been further improved than before, with focus on cleanliness, lighting, washrooms, signboards, roads, parking and more.

The deputy commissioner also briefed the chief minister regarding health facilities, drinking water, transport, and accommodation in that regard.

The meeting was also informed that from December 25-28, heavy traffic vehicles will be banned to entry in the cities.

Moreover, ambulance service will be available at every entry point of roads leading to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, and the hospitals at Naudero, Ratodero, Banguldero and CMC Hospital Larkana will remain open round the clock.

DIG Police, Larkana Range, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh also briefed the chief minister to maintain law and order, and the Rangers would also increase patrolling on the occasion.

He also briefed the Chief Minister regarding the strict security measures to be taken on December 26 and 27 at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and Bhutto House Naudero.

SSP Larkana, Dr Muhammad Imran Khan gave a briefing about law and order, security and traffic and said that foolproof security arrangements were made.

Murad directed all the relevant departments to speed up their efforts and complete the development works in time, especially the patch work of various roads leading to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

He also said that all the basic facilities should be provided to the people coming from different parts of the country.

He also directed the officers concerned to ensure that there was sufficient parking place, and the sign boards were properly displayed.

He also instructed the police officials to ensure smooth flow of traffic even after the conclusion of the event, so that "people do not face any kind of inconvenience while returning."

