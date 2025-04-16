Murad reviews progress of SEZ Dhabeji

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

He directed officials to expedite the construction work and ensure regular updates are provided on all key components of the project.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to CM Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman P&D Najam Ahmed Shah, DG PPP Unit, and Abdul Azeem Uqaili CEO SEZMC.

The meeting was informed that construction work at the SEZ has reached approximately 12%, while work on electrification, laying of the 10 MGD water pipeline, and gas infrastructure is almost complete.

CM Murad Ali Shah emphasized the strategic importance of the Dhabeji SEZ in positioning Sindh as a prime destination for international investors. He noted that in the aftermath of the ongoing tariff tensions between global economies, especially the U.S. and China, many Chinese manufacturers are looking to relocate or expand their operations to more cost-effective regions.

Dhabeji SEZ being a CPEC Priority Project will attract 2-3 billion Dollars of investment and create 100000 direct and indirect jobs, besides enhancing the socio economic conditions in the area.