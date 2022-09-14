Murad Saeed approach IHC to avoid arrest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Leader Murad Saeed Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against alleged harassment by the police.

The petitioner adopted the stance that he came to know that the some FIRs could be registered against him by the police and the FIA.

He said that the PTI leaders were already being harassed as a raid was conducted at the house of Saifullah Niazi.

He prayed the court to stop the police from harassing him and other PTI's leaders. He also prayed the court to seek record of cases registered against him across the country.

The petitioner had named IGP Islamabad and Director General FIA as respondents in the case.