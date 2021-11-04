Murad Saeed arranges a farewell ceremony in honor of outgoing IG NH&MP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Thursday said that his ministry and its attached departments are playing active role for national construction and development.

Addressing a farewell ceremony organized in the honor of outgoing Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Dr. Kaleem Imam, the minister said Dr. Kaleem Imam rendered remarkable services for maintaining peaceful environment on motorways and national highways, said a press release.

He said that the motorway police has also been the honor for providing quality travelling and civic amenities to the travelers during their journey. "His services will ever be remembered for transforming motorway police into an exemplary force," he added.

Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan, Chairman NHA Capt (Rtd) Muhammad Khurram Agha, incoming Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Inam Ghani, Director General Postal Services Capt (Rtd) Khalid Javed, Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Communications Muhammad Salman and Senior officers of Construction Technology and Training Institute (CTTI) participated.

It is to recall that outgoing Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police is posted as Federal Secretary for Narcotics.

Commending the services of ex-Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police, the Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed expressed hope that incoming Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Inam Ghani will not only maintain level of quality services but he will also undertake concrete steps to further improve the performance of motorway police in light of his vast experience.

Murad Saeed also highlighted the performance of Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (Rtd) Muhammad Khurram Agha, Engineers and Construction experts for ensuring timely and quality completion of road building schemes within available resources and on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis in particular.

Murad Saeed also gave special shield to outgoing Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Dr. Kaleem Imam.