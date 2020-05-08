Murad Saeed asks PPP to provide details of Rs 8 bn distributed in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed has asked the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders to make the details about the distribution Rs 8 billion provided by the Federal Government to the Sindh government among the poor families affected by the COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed has asked the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders to make the details about the distribution Rs 8 billion provided by the Federal Government to the Sindh government among the poor families affected by the COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel programs, the minister said the PPP leaders should abandon their hatred campaign against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and better focus on protecting the people of Sindh from the deadly virus.

He said it was their right to highlight the irregularities and corruption being reported in Sindh. "We will continue work for accountability of the corrupt elements," he added. Murad Saeed after the 18th Amendment, the Sindh government was responsible for the health and education but it had done nothing to improve the two sectors despite being in power for over a decade. Rather a large number of ghost schools and employees drawing salaries from public funds had also been detected across the province.

The Sindh government was avoiding to furnish the details of over Rs 5 billion spent in the health sector whereas the hospitals in the provinces did not have even vaccine for do bite persons.

The minister said the metropolis city of Karachi was presenting the picture of a 'garbage house' due to the ill-planning of PPP government.

He alleged that the entire nation was fighting the war against coronavirus pandemic while the PPP leaders were busy in usurping the funds provided by the Center for distribution among the poor families.

About the smart lockdown, he said Prime Minister Imran khan was well aware of the condition of poor segments of the society, particularly labourers and daily wagers, therefore, small businesses and industries, along with the construction industry were allowed to open.