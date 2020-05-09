UrduPoint.com
Murad Saeed Calls Bilawal As 'Accidental Chairman', Asks Him To Do Work For People

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 03:02 PM

Murad Saeed calls Bilawal as 'Accidental Chairman', asks him to do work for people

The Federal Minister has also questioned the PPP Chairman about the funds being distributed in Sindh as many people are complaining for not receiving funds.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2020) Calling Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as “Accidental Chairman”, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed asked him to provide facilities to the people instead of giving statements.

He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who made progress through “parchi” in violation of merit was creating confusion.

Saeed said that majority of the people were suffering due to poverty and lack of resources in Sindh while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was doing noting instead of making statements.

“Accident Chairman you must do work and provide facilities to the people in the province instead of making statements,” said Murad Saeed, adding that millions of rupees were distributed among the poor families.

“12 million families got benefit of funds provided by the federal government,”he said, adding that the provinces were independent and they must do work for the welfare of the citizens.

He said it was time that Junior Zardari must tell where his government distributed ration as people were protesting on roads and demanding accountability of the money allotted for ration.

“The provinces are financially independent. The money is for people, not for fake bank accounts. There would have been facilities in the province had the 5.5 billion rupees for healthcare not gone into fake accounts,” he added.

