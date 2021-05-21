UrduPoint.com
Murad Saeed, CM KPK Discuss Ongoing, New Projects Of NHA

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:59 PM

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan discussed ongoing and new projects of National Highways Authority (NHA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan discussed ongoing and new projects of National Highways Authority (NHA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) here on Friday.

During the meeting, National Highways Authority (NHA) chairman gave a detailed briefing over the authority's projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release.

He informed that the present government had started work on Kohat-Gambela road which would be completed this year, adding that old Bannu road and Kohat-Pindigap road would also be completed this year.

"The work was started on Chitral-Shandor road, while Dara Adamkhel road has been completed. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Western road from Gilgit to Chitral, Dir, Swat, Peshawar and D.I.Khan to Zhob Kuchlak will also be completed". Gilgit-Chitral road was being included in the budget this year "Dir Motorway, Swat Motorway and Peshawar D.

I.Khan Motorway had also been included in the CPEC which had been approved by Joint Working Group (JWG). Work on the second phase of the Swat Motorway would begin by July, he informed.

He said work on the Dir Motorway would commence this year, adding that work on the Chitral Avan Bambora road would be started before July.

Economic activities in backward areas from CPEC western route would bring employment opportunities, development and prosperity.

The Malakand-Dir-Chitral and Swat projects would also boost tourism and create economic activity. Peshawar-Nowshera road was also planned to have two lanes in the next budget, he added.

The project proposed by the National Highways in the forthcoming budget would not only resolve the traffic problems of Abbottabad besides mitigating the road sufferings of the commuters.

