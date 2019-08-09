Murad Saeed condemns Bilawal for using unparliamentary language in National Assembly

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Thursday strongly condemned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto for using unparliamentary language in the National Assembly

No one had ever used such language during important parliamentary business, he said while talking to the media here outside the Parliament House.

The minister said the people in opposition parties were arrested for having 'benami' properties and fake bank accounts.

He said Bilawal, whom he termed the accidental chairman of PPP, had never raised voice for Karachi's cleanliness problems or a bomb blast in Sewan Sharif. On the contrary, he was pleading the case of those people who were behind the fake bank account cases and having benami property.

Murad Saeed said the opposition parties were trying to divide the nation for hiding the corruption of their leaders.

He warned Bilawal, who he said was raised over looted public money, and other opposition leaders, that they would have to return the misappropriated national wealth.

He said they would fight back the enemies of democracy.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders had created some disruption during his talk and termed it an attack on media.

As regards the Kashmir issue, he said by revoking the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), India had revitalized the longstanding issue, which would ultimately trigger its division.

Federal Minsiter for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati and some members of National Assembly were also present on the occasion.