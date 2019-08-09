UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murad Saeed Condemns Bilawal For Using Unparliamentary Language In National Assembly

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:45 AM

Murad Saeed condemns Bilawal for using unparliamentary language in National Assembly

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Thursday strongly condemned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto for using unparliamentary language in the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Thursday strongly condemned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto for using unparliamentary language in the National Assembly.

No one had ever used such language during important parliamentary business, he said while talking to the media here outside the Parliament House.

The minister said the people in opposition parties were arrested for having 'benami' properties and fake bank accounts.

He said Bilawal, whom he termed the accidental chairman of PPP, had never raised voice for Karachi's cleanliness problems or a bomb blast in Sewan Sharif. On the contrary, he was pleading the case of those people who were behind the fake bank account cases and having benami property.

Murad Saeed said the opposition parties were trying to divide the nation for hiding the corruption of their leaders.

He warned Bilawal, who he said was raised over looted public money, and other opposition leaders, that they would have to return the misappropriated national wealth.

He said they would fight back the enemies of democracy.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders had created some disruption during his talk and termed it an attack on media.

As regards the Kashmir issue, he said by revoking the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), India had revitalized the longstanding issue, which would ultimately trigger its division.

Federal Minsiter for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati and some members of National Assembly were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Attack Corruption National Assembly Bomb Blast Business Parliament Democracy Bank Jammu Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan exporting tractors to Africa, seeking mar ..

18 minutes ago

UK Health Watchdog Refuses to Back Cannabis to Hel ..

18 minutes ago

Hashim Amla, only South African to score triple Te ..

18 minutes ago

Tennis: WTA Toronto results

21 minutes ago

Two killed in separate road accident in Faisalabad ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.