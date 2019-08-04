Murad Saeed convenes meeting of postal officers.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) Federal Minister for Postal Services have called a meeting of all grade 17 to 21 officers today (Monday) for reforms and to increase the income of the postal services.During the meeting targets will be fixed for the current financial year.

DG Pakistan Post, regional, divisional, circle, district and unit offices officers have been directed to attend the meeting.The meeting will be held in the office of National Motorway Driving License Authority.

Various proposals will also be reviewed during the meeting.