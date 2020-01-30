Murad Saeed criticises elements opposing fencing of Pak-Afghan border

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Communication Murad Saeed Thursday criticized those who were opposing the fencing of border of Pakistan and Afghanistan and said the government would continue to work for the development and prosperity of tribal areas despite all the opposition.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that some members belonging to tribal areas sitting in the National Assembly were opposing fencing on Pakistan-Afghan border.

He demanded of the member National Assembly Ali Wazir to take back the words he uttered against the Parliament. "I demand of the members of the PTM to tender apology to the nation for speaking against the Parliament".

He said operation was carried out in North Waziristan during the tenure of the past government.

"Our government revived the businesses, markets and houses in Waziristan which were destroyed in the operations . And now people are celebrating that the government restored their livelihoods." He said infrastructure was being developed in the tribal areas, schools and colleges were built and quota for students for medical and engineering colleges was doubled.

He said the people in Waziristan had acknowledged his efforts and those of Prime Minister Imran Khan for supporting the development activities.

The minister said people exposed the real face of MNA Mohsin Dawar in his constituency.

Murad said as opposition member, he brought a resolution in the National Assembly in 2016 for securing the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He recalled the incident of Army Public school in Peshawar which brought all the political parties together against terrorism.

He also referred to the incident of Charsadda attack after which it came to the knowledge of the authorities that attackers came from Afghanistan and Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies had formed a nexus to carry out terrorist attacks.

He criticized the statements of MNA Ali Wazir against the security forces and said the border fencing had protected the people living in tribal areas.

The minister said the British government relaxed the travel advisory for the citizens of Britain who wanted to travel to Pakistan.

Murad Saeed said he never declared anyone a traitor, however there were certain elements who were running campaign against the armed forces.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and India expressed support for those working against Pakistan, he asserted.

He reminded that during the military action in Swat against the terrorists,people suffered, his house was also destroyed and businesses and tourism were damaged. Despite all the problems faced by his family he chose to support Pakistan, he added.