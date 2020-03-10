UrduPoint.com
Murad Saeed Demands 'Parliamentary Commission' On Aziz Memon's Killing

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Tuesday demanded formation of a 'Parliamentary Commission' on the killing of journalist Aziz Memon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Tuesday demanded formation of a 'Parliamentary Commission' on the killing of journalist Aziz Memon.

Responding to various points raised by opposition benches in the National Assembly, he said, "A parliamentary commission should be set up, as we and journalist community want a thorough probe into the killing of journalist Aziz Memon." He said a number of FIRs (First Information Reports) had been registered against journalists in Sindh, while restriction on media had also been imposed in that province.

He alleged that Aziz Memon was given threats soon after the coverage of the Pakistan Peoples Party's "Long March".

The minister also alleged that corruption and kick-backs were on rise in Sindh province.

He said Karachi was the hub of business activities and the House would have to discuss the prevailing situation of the city.

He said the dog-biting incidents were also on the rise in Sindh, while corruption was rampant there in the name of victims' treatment after the provincial government allocated millions of rupees funds for the purpose.

The minister alleged that Pakistan Muslim League (N) had given the country's 'treasure key' to an absconder [Ishaq Dar].

He also asked PML-N to give a timeline for the return of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif to Pakistan from London.

He said Shehbaz Sharif was the guarantor of convicted Nawaz Shairf, but he (Shehbaz Sharif) also failed to return to Pakistan.

While sharing economic situation, he said inflation during the PML-N tenure was at 25 percent, which the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had brought down to 11.6 percent due to its prudent policies.

