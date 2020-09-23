UrduPoint.com
Murad Saeed Eulogize Saudi Arabia On Its 90th National Day

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 10:50 PM

Murad Saeed eulogize Saudi Arabia on its 90th national day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday congratulated the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki on his 90th national day.

He conveyed his good wishes to the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a meeting with the Ambassador who called on him here, said a news release.

Both the dignitaries exchanged views of mutual interest and agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of communications.

Murad Saeed lauded the decision of Saudi Arabia to hold limited Hajj in the times of Covid-19.

While thanking the Kingdom for hosting the largest diaspora of Pakistanis, the Minister requested for early return of Pakistani nationals to their works in the Saudi Arabia.

Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki conveyed his special thanks to the Minister and expressed his desire to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

