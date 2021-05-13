Murad Saeed expresses grief and sorrow over sad demise of Adeel Shah

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Wednesday expressed profounf grief and sorrow over the sad demise of medical helper of National Highway Authority Adeel Shah who was severely injured by a suspected speeding car at Peshawar toll plaza few days back

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Wednesday expressed profounf grief and sorrow over the sad demise of medical helper of National Highway Authority Adeel Shah who was severely injured by a suspected speeding car at Peshawar toll plaza few days back. In his condolence message, the Minister said, "I am sad and grieved on the sad demise of Adeel Shah who sacrificed his life in the line of duty in Ramzan-ul-Mubarak. It shall be ever remembered. May Allah bless his soul and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, he expressed. The Minister said, we stand with the grieved family and I have directed the IG Motorway Police to process his case for compensation package at earliest.

The IG National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam has also expressed his grief and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on the sad demise of Adeel Shah.

He said, despite our best efforts, our officer Adeel Shah finally left for heavenly abode after his bold struggle for life. He was a hard working and people friendly official who was performing his duty with zeal and zest, he expressed and added, it is great loss and we are grief stricken at untimely and accidental demise. I assure the family that shaheed shall be duly honoured and the case against the erring driver will be taken to lawful conclusion, the IG underlined.

The funeral of medical helpe of NHA Adeel Ali Shah who succumbed to his injuries yesterday at LRH Peshawar, was offered today at Dalazak Road Peshawar.

The accused car rider Juniad s/o Ateeq is under custody of Chamkani police for further legal action.