Murad Saeed Friday Invites Shehbaz To Explain His Position On Corruption Charges In National Assembly

Murad Saeed Friday invites Shehbaz to explain his position on corruption charges in National Assembly

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Friday terming Shehbaz Sharif's corruption as Panama-2 invited the opposition leader to explain his position on the charges against him in the National Assembly (NA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 )

After elder brother pointing at Nawaz Sharif, he, in a press statement, said the younger one (Shehbaz Sharif)'s shocking corruption stories were being surfaced.

The minister said Barrister Shahzad Akbar had asked 18 questions from Shehbaz Sharif and the whole the nation was looking for his answers.

He said Shehbaz was of the opinion of strengthening the parliament so was the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and "we are ready to bring the issue in the Parliament House".

He said like elder brother (Nawaz), we were giving him (Shehbaz) a chance to answer 18 questions tendered by Shazad Akbar at the floor of the House.

Murad said he would be held responsible of the consequences himself, if he told a lie in the parliament like his elder brother.

If this was in his mind that the nation would forget then, in fact, he was mistaken as they would keep it alive, he added.

He expressed the hope that Khawaja Asif, this time, would not suggest Shehbaz that the nation would forget it.

He asked Shehbaz to come in the parliament as the nation was awaiting for his answers.

