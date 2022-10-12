Murad Saeed given pre-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday granted Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Leader Murad Saeed interim bail in FIR registered under section-144.

Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the pre-arrest bail of PTI's leader and granted him bail against surety bonds worth Rs5,000.

The Aabpara Police Station had registered FIR against Murad Saeed and other PTI leader on violation of section-144.