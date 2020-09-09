Murad Saeed holds PPP responsible for Karachi situation

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday held the leadership of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) responsible for present Karachi situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday held the leadership of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) responsible for present Karachi situation.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) to leaders of previous regimes remained involved in corruption and plundering of national money.

About the Tosha Khana case against PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, he said whoever committed corruption would have to face the law of land.

He said the federal government was making all-out efforts to work with the provincial government for resolving the problems being faced by the Karachiites.

Murad Saeed said that Karachi was facing crisis of governance as the financial hub of the country was ignored in the past.

He said that PPP was responsible of the flood situation in the city. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had politicized every issue in the country whereas the nation was busy in the relief activities in Karachi, he added.

PPP was responsible for turning the city of lights into garbage dump and sewerage, the minister added.

The prime minister had announced biggest package, first time in the history of Karachi which showed the care, PTI have for the people of Karachi.

He alleged that the PPP had indulged in corruption in purchase of wheat, medicines, schools furniture and tents at a time when Sindh province was facing a crises.

Murad Saeed said that Bilawal Bhutto was expecting huge human as well as financial losses in the country during COVID-19 pandemic, however the smart lockdown strategy of the PM has saved the country from both crises.

The federal government fought coronavirus and unemployment at the same time to save the poor class in the country, adding that the financial package of Rs 12000 for 16 million people was awarded which was lauded world wide. He questioned Bilawal to let the nation know about the ration distribution as he had announced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's speech regarding the National Disaster Management Authority, he said that the authority would clean all nullahs in the province, not only three nullahs as claimed by Bilawal.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government quickly responded after floods in the province without seeking any federal government help while on the contrary the Sindh government was demanding funds from centre to provide relief to flood victims.

Replying to a question about Peshawar Morr to New Airport Metro Bus Infrastructure project, he said the civil works of the project had been completed and the bus would start running within three month.