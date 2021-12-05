Murad Saeed leads "Sindhi Culture Day" rally in Umerkot

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday visited Umerkot and attended "Sindh Culture Day" rally organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf MNA Lal Chand Malhi and the party's local leadership.

Federal Minister along with opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, MNA Lal Chand Malhi led the Culture Day rally in Umerkot city and congratulated people of Sindh on the "Day of Unity".

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi also addressed the rally via telephone.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi greeted the people of Sindh on "Culture Day".

While addressing the rally and party's workers convention, Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed said Pakistan People's party had ruined Sindh since last 13 years rule as it had failed in providing basic necessities to the people of the province.

He said the PPP government had destroyed education, health, law and order and all other institutions in Sindh, adding that police was being used for implicating PTI leaders and the political opponents in fake cases as they were raising voice against their misdeeds.

He said Bilawal Zardari was claiming himself as champion of democracy but his government was not allowing opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh to speak in the Assembly.

No member of the opposition has been given representation in Sindh Assembly's committees,Murad Saeed said and regretted that Sharjeel Memon and Faryal Talpur have been made members in the accountability committee.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to provide health Insaf cards to poor people of Pakistan and all people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were already availing this facility,Murad Saeed said and added that people of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit- Baltistan were also getting this facility while people of the Punjab would get this facility from next month but Sindh Government had refused to avail this facility.

Murad Saeed asked if it was not the right of the people of Sindh province to get a health Insaf card but "Zardari League" chief minister Murad Ali Shah had refused to take this facility.

He said the federal government had released Rs 600 billion to Sindh for the people of the province but the Sindh government deposited this amount into Zardari's fake accounts.

He said"prices of wheat flour, sugar and other essential commodities are higher in Sindh as compared to other provinces due to wrong policies and corrupt practices of the provincial government.

" Murad Saeed said"The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh had not been allowed to speak in the Assembly and political opponents are being implicated in fake cases to keep them under pressure. Bilawal Zardari is claiming to be the champion of democracy,but Sindh Police has been used to implicate political opponents in fake cases, Murad Saeed bemoaned." He said"Now the time had passed and the people very well know who is benevolent and who is against them.He claimed that the PTI will form the government in Sindh after the 2023 general elections." "PPP Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is responsible for the bad governance and anti people policies and he was involved in occupying almost all sugar mills of the province by misusing government authority," Murad Saeed alleged and appealed to the people to reject such people who had destroyed Sindh for their personal gains.

He said the PPP government had turned Karachi and other urban centres of Sindh into gutters and piles of heaps were being seen everywhere and cities' roads were filled with sewage water.

Addressing the workers convention, Governor Imran Ismail said Hesco, being a federal government institution, should serve people irrespective of their political affiliation.

"Hyderabad Electric Supply Company is a federal government institution but it was creating problems for the people," the Governor said, adding that he would complain to Prime Minister Imran Khan about HESCO's performance.

He said he had always raised Sindh's case at every forum and with the help of Murad Saeed HESCO's matter would be raised before concerned quarters so that people could be provided relief.

The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, federal parliamentary secretary and MNA Lal Chand Malhi, MNA Jai Parkash and others also addressed the programs.

Federal Minister Murad Saeed also inaugurated different road projects of the National Highway Authority.

The officers of National HighWay Authority briefed the minister and the governor Sindh about road projects.

Murad Saeed said after completion of these road projects people of Sindh will get more travel facilities.

He assured that the federal government had decided to start further development projects for the benefit of the people of Sindh.