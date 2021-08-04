UrduPoint.com

Murad Saeed Pays Glowing Tribute To Martyred Police, Armed Forces Personnel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 07:26 PM

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday paid glowing tribute to all the martyred of Police personnel and armed forces at a special ceremony organized on the occasion of Youm-e-Shuhada Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday paid glowing tribute to all the martyred of Police personnel and armed forces at a special ceremony organized on the occasion of Youm-e-Shuhada Police.

The event was organized by National Highway and Motorway Police on the occasion of Youm-e-Shuahada Police. The event was also attended by Parliamentary Secretary Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan, Inspector General of Police Dr. Syed Kalim Imam, officers and families of Motorway Police Shuahada.

The Federal Minister said that today, Pakistan was known internationally as a peaceful country and top tourist destination. He said that due to the policies of the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country's economic situation was improved and employment opportunities were also increased.

Murad Saeed said, the credit goes to country's valiant soldiers and police personnel who rendered great sacrifices for the restoration of peace. He said that more than 7,500 police personnel were martyred in the fight against terrorism in last two decades. He said that Pakistan's valiant forces had bravely defeated terrorists, anti state elements and foreign and internal enemies. However, he said that we should be vigilant as enemies were starting new conspiracies against Pakistan.

He said that Europe's Disinfolab had fully exposed India's conspiracies against Pakistan. The Minister said that India had created 750 fake websites through fake NGOs to damage the soft image of Pakistan. He said that according to a report, 40 Indian banks were involved in the money laundering.

Murad Saeed said that Pakistan had not only exposed Indians' conspiracies but also thwarted them successfully. He said that India had not allowed journalists who were planning to visit for observing Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly's proceedings on August 5.

He said that Pakistan had arrested Indian spy Kalbhoshan Jadhav red handed. He said that India was also involved in attacking China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed the ugly face of India at international forums.

He said that Pakistan's strategy against COVID-19 pandemic was acknowledged at world level. He said that war against terrorism was won by Pakistan but now, the enemies were making new conspiracies and propaganda. He said that Pakistani nation would collectively fight against the fake propaganda of the enemies.

Murad Saeed said that Shuahada package would also be extended to the martyred police personnel of Motorway Police and the Ministry was working on it. He said that new Motorways were constructed and new recruitment process was also underway.

The minister said that government had revised COVID-19 pandemic restrictions due to surge in cases. He said that National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had issued new guidelines to curb the virus spread. He said that all the institutions and people should strictly adopt the directives of the NCOC.

Secretary Communication Zafar Hasan and IG NHMP Dr. Kalim Imam also spoke on the occasion.

They also paid glowing tribute to the martyred police personnel on the occasion of Youm-e-Shuhada.

The IG Motorway Police said that the ratio of accidents was decreased by 46 percent on National Highways and Motorways due to the steps taken for bringing improvement. He said that the Motorway police also reunited 275 children with their parents.

Later, the minister also inaugurated Clean and Green Pakistan campaign by planting a tree in the lawn of DLA Building.

