Murad Saeed Praises Postal Employees For Delivering Pensions At Doorsteps

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Friday said that postal employees has successfully delivered pensions to elderly retired employees at doorsteps amid risk of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Friday said that postal employees has successfully delivered pensions to elderly retired employees at doorsteps amid risk of COVID-19.

In a statement issued by Pakistan Post, the minister highly praised postal employees and termed it was a great service to deliver pensions at doorsteps.

He said that the real power of Pakistan Post was hardworking employees, adding that they would overcome on losses with their struggle.

Murad Saeed said that Pakistan Post was serving nation in accordance with changing communication and information technologies. He stressed on postal employees to deliver services with exemplary attitude and friendly way.

