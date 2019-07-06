UrduPoint.com
Murad Saeed Reacts On Maryam's Press Conference

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 09:01 PM

Murad Saeed reacts on Maryam's press conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed while commenting on PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's press conference on Saturday said that like dawnleaks, the latest episode of "calibri productions" seems to be a brainchild of one of Darbaris of House Sharif.

According to the press release issued by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Media Department, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has stated that today's episode appears to be the continuation of PML-N's malicious campaign against state institutions. Terming today's press by PML-N representative a waste of time, he said that PML-N should knock court's door over the alleged video of accountability court judge instead of capitalising it politically.

Taking a jibe at Sharif clan he said that since April 2017, every single proof this family presented in the court in their defence, turned out to be fake and forged. "Fake Qatari letter, Calibri font and spurious letters from doctors are few instances", he added.

Addressing PML-N representatives he said that youth of Pakistan has seen the real face of house Sharif. "The long reign of politics of lies, deception and forgery has ended and time was up for looters and plunderers", he marked and added that state institutions will continue to function without succumbing to malicious propagandas and democracy will thrive and nobody can hinder the progress of the country.

