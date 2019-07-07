UrduPoint.com
Murad Saeed Terms News Conference Of Maryam Misleading

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 11:50 AM

Murad Saeed terms news conference of Maryam misleading

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said the accountability process would remain continue against Sharif family as it looted the national kitty ruthlessly.

Reacting to Maryem Safdar's news conference, he said she once again tried to mislead and waste time of the nation and urged her to present any evidence in the case against Nawaz Sharif before the court of law, Radio Pakistan reported.

