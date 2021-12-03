Murad Saeed to attend political, cultural gathering in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Friday said that he will attend Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) workers' convention in Karachi on December 4 and Sindh Culture Day rally at Umerkot on December 5.

In a tweet, the minister said that he will also participate in Umerkot rally on the occasion of Sindh Culture Day. He said that soon green line bus service will be started in Karachi for the convenience of the people.

The minister said that he will also speak to the people and party workers about the problems of Sindh province. "I will also inform the public about the steps taken by the federal government," he said.

In a video message, PTI leader MNA Karachi Alamgir Khan said that Federal Minister Murad Saeed will also inaugurate PTI Gulshan Town Office.

He said that a large number of PTI workers would also participate in the inauguration ceremony.

He said that PTI other lawmakers will also participate in the event.

Senior leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lal Chand Malhi said that Sindh Culture Day Umerkot rally will march from his residence to Press Club.

He said that the rally would be attended by large number of people of Umerkot.