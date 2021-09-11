Murad Saeed visits PIMS to inquire health of AIG NHMP

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to inquire about the health of Additional Inspector General of National Highway and Motorway Police Sajjad Afridi, injured in firing while chasing a suspect car

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to inquire about the health of Additional Inspector General of National Highway and Motorway Police Sajjad Afridi, injured in firing while chasing a suspect car.

The minister has strongly condemned the heinous act of terror, said a press release. He paid rich tribute to Motorway police.

He also prayed for the departed soul of Nauman Afridi younger brother of Addl.IG who had embraced martyrdom in the tragic incident yesterday.