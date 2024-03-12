Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet members visited Mazar-e-Quaid and paid tributes to father of the nation Quaid e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah here on Tuesday

The CM and Ministers offered fateha and laid wreath at the mausoleum.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on the occasion recorded his comments in the guest book.