Murad Shah Along With Cabinet Members Visit Quaid's Mausoleum
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet members visited Mazar-e-Quaid and paid tributes to father of the nation Quaid e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet members visited Mazar-e-Quaid and paid tributes to father of the nation Quaid e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah here on Tuesday.
The CM and Ministers offered fateha and laid wreath at the mausoleum.
Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on the occasion recorded his comments in the guest book.
Recent Stories
Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan
Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital
Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhamma ..
We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP
IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad
ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26
Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect mi ..
Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in institutions of Social Welfare dept
PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow
Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan
Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan13 minutes ago
-
Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital16 minutes ago
-
Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing17 minutes ago
-
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif17 minutes ago
-
We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP17 minutes ago
-
IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad17 minutes ago
-
ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 2629 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect minorities rights24 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in institutions of Social Welfare dept24 minutes ago
-
Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari16 minutes ago
-
Government focuses on revenue generation and relief initiatives: Musadik Malik16 minutes ago
-
Biased interrogator becomes threat to justice system: SC16 minutes ago