Murad Shah arrives in Sehwan to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah arrived in his hometown Wahur on Monday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah arrived in his hometown Wahur on Monday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Chief Minister's plane landed at Nawabshah Airport instead of Sehwan due to inclement weather.

Syed Murad Ali Shah reached his village, visited his parents' mausoleum and offered Fateha.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he strongly condemned the incident that took place in Masjid Nabvi and said that there should be no politics at the holy places.

Replying to a question, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that water was being distributed in an unfair manner due to which there was severe shortage of water in the Indus River during the Rabi season.

He said that there was a severe water crisis in Sehwan Sharif and efforts were being made to overcome it.

MNA Sikandar Rahpoto, DIG Pir Muhammad Shah, DC Jamshoro, SSP and others were also present in the occasion.