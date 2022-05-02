UrduPoint.com

Murad Shah Arrives In Sehwan To Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Murad Shah arrives in Sehwan to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah arrived in his hometown Wahur on Monday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah arrived in his hometown Wahur on Monday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Chief Minister's plane landed at Nawabshah Airport instead of Sehwan due to inclement weather.

Syed Murad Ali Shah reached his village, visited his parents' mausoleum and offered Fateha.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he strongly condemned the incident that took place in Masjid Nabvi and said that there should be no politics at the holy places.

Replying to a question, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that water was being distributed in an unfair manner due to which there was severe shortage of water in the Indus River during the Rabi season.

He said that there was a severe water crisis in Sehwan Sharif and efforts were being made to overcome it.

MNA Sikandar Rahpoto, DIG Pir Muhammad Shah, DC Jamshoro, SSP and others were also present in the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Shortage Chief Minister Water Nawabshah Jamshoro Murad Ali Shah Mosque Media Airport

Recent Stories

Indian PM Modi urges 'talks' to stop Ukraine war

Indian PM Modi urges 'talks' to stop Ukraine war

3 minutes ago
 Eighth survivor recovered from China building coll ..

Eighth survivor recovered from China building collapse site as rescue hopes dim

3 minutes ago
 US Authorities Looking for Missing Officer, Murder ..

US Authorities Looking for Missing Officer, Murder Inmate Last Seen Together - R ..

3 minutes ago
 CM seeks report about recovery of bodies of two ch ..

CM seeks report about recovery of bodies of two children

1 hour ago
 Japanese Prime Minister to Meet With Pope Francis ..

Japanese Prime Minister to Meet With Pope Francis on May 4 - Reports

1 hour ago
 Hamza Shahbaz expresses displeasure over poor clea ..

Hamza Shahbaz expresses displeasure over poor cleanliness situation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.