HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here Monday arrived Sehwan and attended death anniversary program of his mother at ancestral village Wahur.

On arrival the CM Sindh was received by PPP local leadership and divisional administration here at Shahbaz Airport.

While talking to media persons, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that peaceful protest was a constitutional right of everyone and provincial government will not stop anyone from holding protests.

To a question, he said that DIG Hyderabad was directed to improve law and order in Sehwan taluka.

Shah said that the sacrifices of the police were commendable while the salary of the Sindh police is equal to those of other provinces.

Government is working hard to maintain law and order situation in Sindh including Jamshoro district, he said.

To a question, he said that his party was the one who formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and it had suggested that resignation should be the last option which later proved to be correct.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had announced a long march on February 27 and preparations were underway to make this march successful.

Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, MNA Sikandar Ali Rahpoto, MPA Syed Saleh Mohammad Shah, PPP District Jamshoro President Syed Asif Shah, Rais Amanullah Shahani, the Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, DIG Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, SSP Jamshoro Javed Baloch and others were also present on the occasion.

Later on, CM Sindh reached his ancestral village Wahur near Sehwan and attended mother's anniversary ceremony and visited his parents' graves and offered fateha for the departed souls.