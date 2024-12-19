Open Menu

Murad Shah, ED Stanford University Discuss Governance, Education, Other Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 09:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, met with Stanford University’s Executive Director Bill Burnett and discussed governance, education, human development, and enhancing public services emphasising the importance of creating a service structure focused on solving public problems by improving governance.

The meeting was held at CM House and attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Jam Khan Shoro, Sardar Shah, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, PSCM Agha Wasif and provincial secretaries. Also present were IBA Karachi’s Executive Director, Dr Akbar Zaidi, and representatives, including Azam Ali, Junaid Aziz, Abira, and Usman Nazir.

It was a brainstorming session, and the discussions, including questions and answers, revolved around governance, education, human development, and enhancing public services. The chief minister emphasised the importance of creating a service structure focused on solving public problems because his government has set `improving governance’ as a top priority for Mr Burnett’s expert guidance was required.

Bill Burnett shared insights from his work on Singapore’s civil service reforms and highlighted the potential of modern technology in governance. “Digital platforms can provide immediate solutions to public issues and simplify access to services,” he said and also pointed out the pervasive use of mobile phones in Pakistan as an opportunity for developing digital tools.

Acknowledging the challenges of Karachi’s traffic, Burnett observed, “While there’s room for improvement, addressing human behaviour like reckless driving and illegal parking is equally important.”

The CM expressed a desire to implement successful governance models like Singapore’s in Sindh. “We need an effective and robust system to deliver public services efficiently,” he said.

Burnett proposed a modern civil service model for Sindh and stressed the importance of leveraging technology to improve governance. The meeting concluded with mutual agreement on enhancing collaboration between Sandford University, IBA Karachi, and the Sindh government.

The CM underscored the value of education and its role in empowering communities. “Knowledge is power, and it’s crucial to focus on educational advancement,” he said. He also appreciated public-private partnership projects in Sindh, highlighting their role in economic development.

“Driving economic growth requires the active involvement of the private sector,” the visiting Sandford ED said and emphasised the importance of attracting global talent. He proudly shared that 41 scholars from Sindh, educated abroad, have become faculty members at Stanford University.

The meeting reinforced the Sindh government’s commitment to digital transformation, education, and innovative governance to address public challenges effectively.

