Murad Shah, ED Stanford University Discuss Governance, Education, Other Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 09:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, met with Stanford University’s Executive Director Bill Burnett and discussed governance, education, human development, and enhancing public services emphasising the importance of creating a service structure focused on solving public problems by improving governance.
The meeting was held at CM House and attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Jam Khan Shoro, Sardar Shah, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, PSCM Agha Wasif and provincial secretaries. Also present were IBA Karachi’s Executive Director, Dr Akbar Zaidi, and representatives, including Azam Ali, Junaid Aziz, Abira, and Usman Nazir.
It was a brainstorming session, and the discussions, including questions and answers, revolved around governance, education, human development, and enhancing public services. The chief minister emphasised the importance of creating a service structure focused on solving public problems because his government has set `improving governance’ as a top priority for Mr Burnett’s expert guidance was required.
Bill Burnett shared insights from his work on Singapore’s civil service reforms and highlighted the potential of modern technology in governance. “Digital platforms can provide immediate solutions to public issues and simplify access to services,” he said and also pointed out the pervasive use of mobile phones in Pakistan as an opportunity for developing digital tools.
Acknowledging the challenges of Karachi’s traffic, Burnett observed, “While there’s room for improvement, addressing human behaviour like reckless driving and illegal parking is equally important.”
The CM expressed a desire to implement successful governance models like Singapore’s in Sindh. “We need an effective and robust system to deliver public services efficiently,” he said.
Burnett proposed a modern civil service model for Sindh and stressed the importance of leveraging technology to improve governance. The meeting concluded with mutual agreement on enhancing collaboration between Sandford University, IBA Karachi, and the Sindh government.
The CM underscored the value of education and its role in empowering communities. “Knowledge is power, and it’s crucial to focus on educational advancement,” he said. He also appreciated public-private partnership projects in Sindh, highlighting their role in economic development.
“Driving economic growth requires the active involvement of the private sector,” the visiting Sandford ED said and emphasised the importance of attracting global talent. He proudly shared that 41 scholars from Sindh, educated abroad, have become faculty members at Stanford University.
The meeting reinforced the Sindh government’s commitment to digital transformation, education, and innovative governance to address public challenges effectively.
Recent Stories
Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Medical University
DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ
ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..
450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA
UAE participates in ICAO Assistance to Aircraft Accident Victims & Their Familie ..
DHA highlights AI drive, diagnostic advancements in healthcare
Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office
National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global epidemiological developments
Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Transforming Smiles and Skin with ..
PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event
Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT police arrest 14 outlaws11 seconds ago
-
Khurshid Shah discusses political issues with Governor Kundi14 seconds ago
-
CJ SHC for strengthening judicial system in Larkana17 seconds ago
-
'Muhajir Culture Day' on Dec 2420 seconds ago
-
KP Governor for addressing root causes of unrest in province23 seconds ago
-
Murad Shah, ED Stanford University discuss governance, education, other issues28 seconds ago
-
6,709 criminal gangs busted, 16,854 accused arrested this year32 seconds ago
-
Balochistan govt initiates significant reforms in prisons36 seconds ago
-
Amir Baloch declares Havelian railway station a key hub for CPEC39 seconds ago
-
Govt focuses on boosting domestic exports, reducing trade deficit, NA informed10 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting to assess anti-Polio campaign10 minutes ago
-
CM Gandapur and others indicted in GHQ attack case10 minutes ago