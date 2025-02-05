Open Menu

Murad Shah Grieved Over Demise Of Prince Karim Aga Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Murad Shah grieved over demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan, the 49th Imam of the Ismaili community.

Syed Murad Ali Shah, in his condolence message, said that the people of Sindh and the government equally share the grief of the Ismaili community.

He said that the demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan was a great loss not only for the Ismaili community but also for the entire humanity.

The Sindh Chief Minister said that Prince Karim Aga Khan’s welfare activities and services to humanity are unforgettable.

He added that the memories of Prince Karim Aga Khan will always live on.

Recent Stories

Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against In ..

Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against Indian aggression: COAS

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..

2 hours ago
 EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fin ..

EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye

3 hours ago
 UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 tril ..

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..

4 hours ago
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

4 hours ago
 Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

4 hours ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

5 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

5 hours ago
 UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan