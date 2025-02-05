Murad Shah grieved over demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan, the 49th Imam of the Ismaili community.

Syed Murad Ali Shah, in his condolence message, said that the people of Sindh and the government equally share the grief of the Ismaili community.

He said that the demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan was a great loss not only for the Ismaili community but also for the entire humanity.

The Sindh Chief Minister said that Prince Karim Aga Khan’s welfare activities and services to humanity are unforgettable.

He added that the memories of Prince Karim Aga Khan will always live on.