Murad Shah Offers Eid Prayer At Ancestral Village Wahur

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Murad Shah offers Eid prayer at ancestral village Wahur

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah offered Eid-ul-Azha prayer at his ancestral village Wahur near Sehwan Sharif on Wednesday.

Sayed Murad Ali Shah also exchanged Eid greetings with the people present on the occasion and met with local notables, said a handout issued here.

A large number of people also exchanged Eid greetings with Chief Minister (CM) Sindh and prayers were offered for solidarity, prosperity and progress of the country.

Former Member Provincial Assembly Hasnain Shah, Private Secretary to CM Saleem Bajari, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (R) Fariduddin Mustafa, Senior Superintendent of Police Javed Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Sehwan Abdul Rahim Qureshi and local leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) also offered Eid prayer with Chief Minister Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion, Sayed Murad Ali Shah said they should remember neighbours specially poor and share happy moments with them on Eid.

He said due to the spread of the fourth wave of COVID-19, there was a need to strictly follow standard operating procedures(SOPs).

Replying to a question, the CM said appointing Murtaza Wahab as Administrator Karachi was the prerogative of Sindh Government and no one has right to raise objection in that regard.

People of Sindh always supported the Pakistan Peoples Party and in future they would continue to do so, Murad Ali Shah said and hoped that PPP will become victorious in Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections on July 25.

He said anti PPP alliances could not be succeeded in Sindh as the party has huge support due to its people friendly policies.

