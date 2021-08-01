Murad strongly condemns attack on Haleem Adil Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Sunday strongly condemned the attack on Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in front of Zardari House.

In a tweet, Murad Saeed said such cheap tactics could neither hide the Sindh government's incompetence nor discourage PTI workers.

He expressed the hope that politics of 'Zardari League' would soon come to an end.