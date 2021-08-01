UrduPoint.com

Murad Strongly Condemns Attack On Haleem Adil Sheikh

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 10:50 PM

Murad strongly condemns attack on Haleem Adil Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Sunday strongly condemned the attack on Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in front of Zardari House.

In a tweet, Murad Saeed said such cheap tactics could neither hide the Sindh government's incompetence nor discourage PTI workers.

He expressed the hope that politics of 'Zardari League' would soon come to an end.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Attack Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Moh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision

2 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign ..

Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign of 10 parks as part of joint r ..

2 hours ago
 Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

2 hours ago
 Emirates&#039; home check-in service records over ..

Emirates&#039; home check-in service records over 2,500 users during July travel ..

3 hours ago
 DAFZA records significant growth in sales revenue ..

DAFZA records significant growth in sales revenue in H1 2021

4 hours ago
 Ajman University to host open days for non-Arab st ..

Ajman University to host open days for non-Arab students from 14th-16th August

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.