Murad targeted for being middle class political worker : Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday Minister for Communication Murad Saeed was targeted for belonging to a middle class family, who came to the politics from the grassroots level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday Minister for Communication Murad Saeed was targeted for belonging to a middle class family, who came to the politics from the grassroots level.

The minister, in a tweet, said he and Murad worked together as Insaf Students Federation (ISF) members to mobilize the youth across the country for a 'New Pakistan'.

The young man (Murad) proved himself by demonstrating political and administrative ability and came to prominence due to his performance, he added.