UrduPoint.com

Murad Targeted For Being Middle Class Political Worker : Farrukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Murad targeted for being middle class political worker : Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday Minister for Communication Murad Saeed was targeted for belonging to a middle class family, who came to the politics from the grassroots level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday Minister for Communication Murad Saeed was targeted for belonging to a middle class family, who came to the politics from the grassroots level.

The minister, in a tweet, said he and Murad worked together as Insaf Students Federation (ISF) members to mobilize the youth across the country for a 'New Pakistan'.

The young man (Murad) proved himself by demonstrating political and administrative ability and came to prominence due to his performance, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Young Man Family From

Recent Stories

National Assembly body sought govt's intervention ..

National Assembly body sought govt's intervention in price, quality seed of cott ..

3 minutes ago
 US House Committee Asks Government to Consider Ter ..

US House Committee Asks Government to Consider Terminating Trump Hotel Lease - L ..

3 minutes ago
 Patient Welfare Society delegation meets commissio ..

Patient Welfare Society delegation meets commissioner

3 minutes ago
 Lawyers call off strike after withdrawal of notifi ..

Lawyers call off strike after withdrawal of notification for new mechanism of ca ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Notes With Concern Reports of Ceasefire Breache ..

UN Notes With Concern Reports of Ceasefire Breaches in Eastern Ukraine

44 minutes ago
 Customs Dept has key role to play in stabilizing e ..

Customs Dept has key role to play in stabilizing economy of country & provinces: ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>