ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday termed Maryam Safdar's attitude irresponsible at toll plaza.

Talking to a private news channel he said the monarchy of Sharif family has been ended, adding, but now the real democracy was prevailing and growing fast in Pakistan.

He stated that he never passed toll plaza without paying toll taxes as change has come and New Pakistan would be corruption free.

"Maryam Safdar should come out of the denial state and accept that she is no more a princess rather she is mere a convicted politician", he said adding, "Ex PM's daughter lives in the fools paradise".