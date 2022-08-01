UrduPoint.com

Murad Urges Fed Bureau Of Statistics To Ensure Accuracy Of 7th Census

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Murad urges fed bureau of statistics to ensure accuracy of 7th census

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with a delegation of Federal Bureau of Statistics led by Chief Statistician Dr Naeem Zafar said that he has nothing to do with the technology being adopted to conduct 7th Population & Housing Census but his concern was its accuracy and authenticity.

The meeting was attended by Sindh govt side Senator taj Haider Minister Labour Saeed Ghani, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, Special Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh and bureau side Chief Statistician Dr Naeem Zafar, Members Sarwar Gondal and Ayazuddin, Deputy DG Census Rabia Awan and Director Munawar Ghanghro.

Dr Naeem Zafar while briefing the chief minister said that the Digital Census and pilot-Digital census has been started from July 27 under which field services were in progress.

The CM was told that comprehensive training with technology innovations has been started for the 7thcensus.

At this the chief minister said that in the 6th census the population of Sindh was shown to a lesser extent.

"It is not an issue which technology the bureau are using for enumeration but the question is of its accuracy and authenticity," he said.

Mr Shah was told that a census work plan, questionnaire have been prepared and census monitoring committees have been formed.

The meeting decided to hold more meetings to firm up suggestions of provinces.

