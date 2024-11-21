Open Menu

Murad Urges Federal Govt To Convene CCI Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 08:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday called on the Federal government to convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

According to statement issued by CM House spokesman, CM Sindh called on the federal Government to convene CCI meeting under Article 154 (3) of the Constitution.

It has been nine months, yet no meeting of the CCI has been convened,” he pointed out.

