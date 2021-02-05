UrduPoint.com
Murad Urges International Community To Become Voice Of Oppressed People Of IIOJK

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 10:45 PM

Murad urges international community to become voice of oppressed people of IIOJK

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that the Indian authorities have imposed the longest curfew in the history of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) which was a naked violation of human rights and enough to inculcate the conscience of international community and human rights bodies.

This he said while talking to the media persons just after leading a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir organized by Commissioner Karachi from Peoples Chowrangi to Mazar-e-Quid here.

The rally was attended by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, IG Sindh, provincial secretaries, civil society, human rights activists and other others in a large number.

Syed Murad Ali shah said that the Indian government, in order to suppress people of IIOJK, has not only amended their constitution to deny the historical rights of people of the valley, but has turned the valley into a no-go-area where no person was allowed to enter to witness the plight of the people.

"In the history the curfew imposed in Kashmir is the longest ever imposed anywhere in the world," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the conferences, walks and seminars to highlight the plight of people of Kashmir were good to further highlight the Kashmir issue.

The chief minister said that the atrocities unleashed in the valley of Kashmir was a threat to the regional peace. "If the international community is interested in the peace in the region it would have to take notice of Indian government crimes in Kashmir and force him to restore the rights of suppressed people of Kashmir by withdrawing heavy police and armed forces from the valley.

Murad urged the international community to become the voice of the voiceless people of Kashmir. He also assured people of Kashmir that the people of Pakistan were with them and would be fighting for their legitimate rights.

