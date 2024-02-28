Murad Visits Mausoleum Of Bhutto Family Martyrs In Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh here on Wednesday.
He visited the grave of former prime minister and slain Chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,
laid a wreath at the grave and also offered Fateha.
Syed Murad Ali Shah was accompanied by Provincial Ministers including Mukesh Kumar Chawla, PPP Larksna division office bearers, Commissioner Larkana Abdul Waheed Shaikh, DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab, Deputy Commissionr and SSP Larkana.
The chief minister also laid wreath at the grave of Founder Chairman of PPP and former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered Fateha.
He also visited the graves of other martyrs of Bhutto family and offered Fateha.
