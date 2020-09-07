UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murad Visits Sukkur Barage, Reviewed The Flood Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Murad visits Sukkur Barage, reviewed the flood situation

Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited Sukkur Barrage to review the flood situation after heavy rains

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister (CM), Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited Sukkur Barrage to review the flood situation after heavy rains.

Chief Engineer Irrigation, Irshad Memon while briefing the Chief Minister on current situation, told that Guddu Barrage was experiencing high-level while Sukkur Barrage was experiencing moderate flooding and embankments which were at risk of being repaired.

The CM Sindh directed the AIG to provide security to the personnel working on the repairs.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that he had informed the Prime Minister about the damage caused by the rains in Karachi and today he would also write a letter to the Prime Minister. He further said 136 people lost their lives in the rains and 2.3 million people in 20 districts were affected by the rains.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Prime Minister Chief Minister Flood Sukkur Murad Ali Shah Million Rains

Recent Stories

Demise of Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah's mothe ..

2 minutes ago

Morocco Says Positive Dynamics in Libyan Dialogue ..

2 minutes ago

Slightly Over 0.6% of Russia's Population Have Con ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi king, U.S. president discuss G20 efforts to ..

2 minutes ago

Theatre Wallay to hold first ever Tie Dye Workshop ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Records 5,185 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.