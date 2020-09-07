Murad visits Sukkur Barage, reviewed the flood situation

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister (CM), Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited Sukkur Barrage to review the flood situation after heavy rains.

Chief Engineer Irrigation, Irshad Memon while briefing the Chief Minister on current situation, told that Guddu Barrage was experiencing high-level while Sukkur Barrage was experiencing moderate flooding and embankments which were at risk of being repaired.

The CM Sindh directed the AIG to provide security to the personnel working on the repairs.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that he had informed the Prime Minister about the damage caused by the rains in Karachi and today he would also write a letter to the Prime Minister. He further said 136 people lost their lives in the rains and 2.3 million people in 20 districts were affected by the rains.