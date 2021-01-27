Murad, Zardari answerable to people: Haleem Adil Shaikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Wednesday said that Sindh is not a fiefdom of Murad Ali Shah and Asif Ali Zardari and they are answerable to the people of Sindh.

He said that the Sindh Chief Minister should tender resignation due to his mega corruption. He said they will table a resolution of no trust when ordered by Imran Khan to bring change in Sindh.

He stated this while addressing to a press conference at Sindh Assembly building along with PTI Karachi President Khuram Sherzaman, Parliamentary Leader Bilal Ghaffar and other lawmakers.

He said that opposition and media have got a very important rule in highlighting the problems of people. He said that the parties who made Charter of Democracy are themselves violating it.

He said that the Sindh Chief Minister says he is not answerable to the Prime Minister. He said Murad is answerable to six crore people of Sindh, because it is democracy and this is not a kingdom of Murad Ali Shah and Asif Ali Zardari.

Haleem said that the rulers of Sindh will have to tell where Rs7880 billion were spent in 12 years and Rs957billion in 10 years. He said nowhere courts normally annul laws passed by assembly, but they made three laws and the Supreme Court of Pakistan annulled them.

He said a law for use of auto-lock syringe was passed but not implemented. He said a law of compulsory education was passed but 6 million children are not getting education. He said the public accounts committee should be given to the leader of the opposition but in Sindh Assembly no opposition member is included on such committee. He said their standards change when they are in the National Assembly.

Haleem Adil said in Sindh Rs80billion were devoured in the name of subsidies. He said Rs2 billion subsidy is given on wheat. He said that subsidy was given to tractors to benefit the Omni Group.

He said Bilawal Zardari can be made chairperson of committee on human rights, but in Sindh Firdous Shamim Naqvi is not made head of any committee. He said Syed Naveed Qamar could become chairperson of commerce but Qamar Naveed in Sindh is not considered for such matters.

He said that Sajid Hussain Tori could be made chairperson of industries and production but in Sindh Hussnain Mirza is ignored.

He said Amir Ali Khan Magsi can become chairperson of maritime affairs and Syed Mustafa Muhammad chairperson of privatization but there is no such culture for opposition members in Sindh.

He said Farooq Naik can become Senate standing chairman but in Sindh Khurum Sherzaman is not made chairman of any committee. He said Rubina Khalid, Sassui Palejo could be considered for committee but Adeeba Arif and Nusrat Sehar Abbasi cannot be considered in Sindh. He said in Sindh there is a civilian dictatorship and asked to dissolve all such committee in which opposition members are not considered.

He said in Sindh there is corruption of billion in wheat sector and Nisar Khuhro is on bail in this scandal and Murad Ali Shah is facing probe of NAB.

He said corrupt officers after plea bargains are being posted on lucrative jobs. He said education, healthcare, law and order and all others sectors in Sindh are in shambles.

He said in Sindh there is corruption of billions of rupees in every department but no action is being taken against corruption mafia. He said in last 12 years only Omni Group has progressed and prospered in Sindh.

Khurrum Sherzaman; however, said that they have been raising voice for the people of Sindh for last 8 years. He said in Karachi citizens are not being provided basic necessities of life. He said public transport in Karachi is in poor state and local government department is being utilized for political purposes of the ruling party.

He said as per a survey 75 stray dogs are present only in Karachi. He said in Karachi the youth are not getting jobs. He asked should these unemployed youth got to crime world. He appealed to the Chief Justice to take a suo moto notice.

PTI Parliamentary Party leader Bilal Ghaffar said in Sindh economy went stronger in 2020 and IT sector prospered a lot. He said FBR has completed its targets. He said 32percent budget of the Federal government is spent on development. He said in Pakistan economy would go stronger in the days to come.