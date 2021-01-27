UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murad, Zardari Answerable To People: Haleem Adil Shaikh

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Murad, Zardari answerable to people: Haleem Adil Shaikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Wednesday said that Sindh is not a fiefdom of Murad Ali Shah and Asif Ali Zardari and they are answerable to the people of Sindh.

He said that the Sindh Chief Minister should tender resignation due to his mega corruption. He said they will table a resolution of no trust when ordered by Imran Khan to bring change in Sindh.

He stated this while addressing to a press conference at Sindh Assembly building along with PTI Karachi President Khuram Sherzaman, Parliamentary Leader Bilal Ghaffar and other lawmakers.

He said that opposition and media have got a very important rule in highlighting the problems of people. He said that the parties who made Charter of Democracy are themselves violating it.

He said that the Sindh Chief Minister says he is not answerable to the Prime Minister. He said Murad is answerable to six crore people of Sindh, because it is democracy and this is not a kingdom of Murad Ali Shah and Asif Ali Zardari.

Haleem said that the rulers of Sindh will have to tell where Rs7880 billion were spent in 12 years and Rs957billion in 10 years. He said nowhere courts normally annul laws passed by assembly, but they made three laws and the Supreme Court of Pakistan annulled them.

He said a law for use of auto-lock syringe was passed but not implemented. He said a law of compulsory education was passed but 6 million children are not getting education. He said the public accounts committee should be given to the leader of the opposition but in Sindh Assembly no opposition member is included on such committee. He said their standards change when they are in the National Assembly.

Haleem Adil said in Sindh Rs80billion were devoured in the name of subsidies. He said Rs2 billion subsidy is given on wheat. He said that subsidy was given to tractors to benefit the Omni Group.

He said Bilawal Zardari can be made chairperson of committee on human rights, but in Sindh Firdous Shamim Naqvi is not made head of any committee. He said Syed Naveed Qamar could become chairperson of commerce but Qamar Naveed in Sindh is not considered for such matters.

He said that Sajid Hussain Tori could be made chairperson of industries and production but in Sindh Hussnain Mirza is ignored.

He said Amir Ali Khan Magsi can become chairperson of maritime affairs and Syed Mustafa Muhammad chairperson of privatization but there is no such culture for opposition members in Sindh.

He said Farooq Naik can become Senate standing chairman but in Sindh Khurum Sherzaman is not made chairman of any committee. He said Rubina Khalid, Sassui Palejo could be considered for committee but Adeeba Arif and Nusrat Sehar Abbasi cannot be considered in Sindh. He said in Sindh there is a civilian dictatorship and asked to dissolve all such committee in which opposition members are not considered.

He said in Sindh there is corruption of billion in wheat sector and Nisar Khuhro is on bail in this scandal and Murad Ali Shah is facing probe of NAB.

He said corrupt officers after plea bargains are being posted on lucrative jobs. He said education, healthcare, law and order and all others sectors in Sindh are in shambles.

He said in Sindh there is corruption of billions of rupees in every department but no action is being taken against corruption mafia. He said in last 12 years only Omni Group has progressed and prospered in Sindh.

Khurrum Sherzaman; however, said that they have been raising voice for the people of Sindh for last 8 years. He said in Karachi citizens are not being provided basic necessities of life. He said public transport in Karachi is in poor state and local government department is being utilized for political purposes of the ruling party.

He said as per a survey 75 stray dogs are present only in Karachi. He said in Karachi the youth are not getting jobs. He asked should these unemployed youth got to crime world. He appealed to the Chief Justice to take a suo moto notice.

PTI Parliamentary Party leader Bilal Ghaffar said in Sindh economy went stronger in 2020 and IT sector prospered a lot. He said FBR has completed its targets. He said 32percent budget of the Federal government is spent on development. He said in Pakistan economy would go stronger in the days to come.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Resolution National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Chief Minister World National Accountability Bureau Scandal Poor Education Law And Order Democracy Budget Amir Ali FBR 2020 Murad Ali Shah Commerce Dictator Media All Government Wheat Billion Million Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

23 minutes ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

11 minutes ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

11 minutes ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

12 minutes ago

Khanpur canal desilting project to be launched on ..

13 minutes ago

Putin Warns Against Heated Conflicts, This Could M ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.