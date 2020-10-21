(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday alleged that the press conference of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was based on lies as he had directed for the arrest of PML-N leader Captain (Retd) Safdar Awan.

Flanked by PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman, he was addressing a press conference here at the Sindh Assembly's Committee Room. PTI leaders Malik Shahzad, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Jamal Siddiqui and others were also present on the occasion.

The PTI leaders appreciated the Sindh Police for registering a first information report (FIR) against Safdar Awan for violating the sanctity of the Quaid's Mausoleum, but no case was lodged on the complaint of its management.

They said it was astonishing that Safdar was released on bail before being sent to jail. The Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Sindh government had in fact played a big game with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he added.

Safdar had announced that he would again visit the Mazar-e-Quaid, but he would not be allowed by the PTI workers to enter the premises even, they added.

They also crticized Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai for his statement against the urdu language.

The two main opposition parties, they said, had launched 'Abus Bachao' (save fathers) campaign.

Haleem Adil Shaikh alleged that the PPP leaders, including the Sindh chief minister and his ministers, were economic terrorists and the PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was ready to deal with them.

He alleged that the PPP's provincial government had constituted an inquiry committee on Capt (Retd) Safdar's arrest, which would definitely give its report against them.

A joint investigation team (JIT) should be formed to probe the desecration incident at the Quaid's Mausoleum, he demanded.

Haleem said though Murad Ali Shah during his press conference tried to pose himself as an investigation officer, however, accepted that whatever happened at the mausoleum was wrong. The chief minister should have taken action against all the accused soon after the incident, he added.

Haleem said the supporters of PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif attacked the Rangers' personnel on Monday. They were in fact trying to destabilize the country, he added.

He said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulan Fazlur Rehman was targeting the national institutions.

He said all news about kidnapping of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh were totally false.

To a question, he said Waqas Ahmed Khan was his relative and also a PTI's coordinator. He had been released on bail.

Khurrum Sher Zaman asked the provincial government to get registered an FIR on the complaint of management board of Quaid's Mazar and arrest both Maryum Nawaz and Safdar.

He said he would file a case against the Sindh chief minister if coronavirus cases increased in the province in the aftermath of PDM's public meeting. On one hand Murad Ali Shah asked the people to wear masks and maintain social distancing, and on the other he held public meetings in the city.

The provincial government should better fulfill its basic responsibilities, and provide water and resolve other issues being faced by the people of province.

To a question, he said the islands were part of Sindh and would remain.