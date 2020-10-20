Murder accused among two criminals arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Local police claimed to have arrested a murder accused and exhibitor of illegal arm with recovering weapons from both of their possession during crackdown initiated against mafias on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested a murder accused and exhibitor of illegal arm with recovering weapons from both of their possession during crackdown initiated against mafias on Tuesday.

Sanawan Police said it had held murder accused named Muhammad Asghar s/o Muhammad Hashim alias Khanoo with 30 bore pistol, also Sajjad Hussain s/o Altaf Hussain caste Gashgoori with a12 bore pistol under his possession. He was charged with exhibiting weapon. Both of the criminals were put behind the bar after registering FIRs against both of them.