UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murder Accused Among Two Criminals Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:14 PM

Murder accused among two criminals arrested

Local police claimed to have arrested a murder accused and exhibitor of illegal arm with recovering weapons from both of their possession during crackdown initiated against mafias on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested a murder accused and exhibitor of illegal arm with recovering weapons from both of their possession during crackdown initiated against mafias on Tuesday.

Sanawan Police said it had held murder accused named Muhammad Asghar s/o Muhammad Hashim alias Khanoo with 30 bore pistol, also Sajjad Hussain s/o Altaf Hussain caste Gashgoori with a12 bore pistol under his possession. He was charged with exhibiting weapon. Both of the criminals were put behind the bar after registering FIRs against both of them.

Related Topics

Murder Police Altaf Hussain Criminals From Allied Rental Modarba Weapon

Recent Stories

Administration establishes sasta Bazaar at all Teh ..

2 minutes ago

PTI Govt came into power through democratic proces ..

2 minutes ago

French President, Iraqi Prime Minister Discuss Joi ..

2 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Alaska - US ..

2 minutes ago

Canadian town of Asbestos breathes easy with new n ..

5 minutes ago

Two weeks out, Trump ramps up presidential campaig ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.