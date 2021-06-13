Murder accused arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The police have arrested an alleged killer in Bhalwal police limits.

Police sources said on Sunday that about a week back Muhammad Shahbaz (23) was murdered during a firing incident in Chak No 6-SB.

During investigation, it was revealed that one Muhammad Saddique had murdered Shahbaz over a monetary issue.

Police arrested the accused Saddique and during investigation he confessed to his crime.

Police registered a case against the accused.