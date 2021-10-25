UrduPoint.com

Murder Accused Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 08:50 PM

Murder accused arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Lohibher Police have arrested an accused allegedly involved in the murder case, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said the accused Muhammad Khaliq has murdered a citizen Muhammad Arslan resident of House No,986 street no 45 Bahria Town phase v and injured his mother.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar took the notice of the incident and directed police station concerned to arrest the accused. The police team traced the accused on scientific lines and arrested him.Further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad has announced commendation certificates and cash awards for the police team.

