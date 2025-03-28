Murder accused arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Pirwadhai Police on Friday arrested an accused wanted in a murder case.

The Rawalpindi Police spokesman, in a statement, said the accused Saifullah had killed citizen Adnan Khan over a minor dispute in November 2024 and had been absconding since then.

The police registered a case of the incident and manged to capture the accused by using the latest technology, human intelligence and other means.